Release of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor postponed

Chennai :

This decision was made in order to accommodate the upcoming state elections. In a statement, the makers of the film KJR Studios said, “Doctor has been a wonderful experience from the word go; and your enthusiasm and love for the posters and songs have given us more energy. We were excited about bringing you the film on 26th March, 2021. Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and most important the fans in mind. We are discussing a better release date with all the core members of the project and will announce it in a few days’ time.” Doctor has Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.