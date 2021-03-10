Movies from south are technically rich: Raveena

Actress Raveena Tandon will soon be seen in the multilingual film KGF 2, and she says she has always loved doing films from other states, especially the southern part of India, which are rich in content. KGF 2, which stars Kannada actor Yash in the lead, will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Chennai:
Raveena has earlier been part of the Tamil film Kaadhalar Dhinam and the Telugu film Akasa Veedhilo among others.
“I have always enjoyed movies from South and enjoyed doing them. I love doing cinema from other states too. I do think that the South has always been very rich, technically as well as content wise and I have always enjoyed doing my Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films,”the actress said.
Conversations