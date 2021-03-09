'Looop Lapeta' to hit screens on Oct 22

Mumbai :

Posting a 12-second announcement video, they asked fans to "brace" themselves for the comic thriller.





"Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021, a comic thriller we rarely get !" posted Taapsee.





Tahir wrote: "Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!"





Taapsee has been treating her fans regularly with stills and snippets about the film.





Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.



