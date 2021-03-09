Ishari Ganesh launches digital platform to support filmmaking in all formats

Producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International has launched a new platform called Vels Signature, a digital platform to encourage aspiring talents in the filmmaking domain.
Chennai: The platform was launched in association with Conzept Note. This new platform will offer an opportunity for individuals who have already made short films, music albums and still unable to exhibit them to the world through cyberspace. “We are delighted to kickstart this venture with one of the most popular production houses. As it happens with mainstream cinema, even the short film, music albums, documentary industry has its challenges, where the process of the public exhibition becomes more complicated than production. Vels Signature will provide a wide platform for such short films to find a greater reach. We will provide the elevated platform to the strong individual talents who possess skill and talent,” says Shiyam Jack of Conzept Note.
