Vishal denies rumours of doing Murugadoss project

In the last couple of days, rumours had it that Vishal’s next will be helmed by AR Murugadoss that will be produced by Sun Pictures.
Chennai: The speculations were also that Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised as the lead and Vishal will be seen in a role that was written for Vijay. When we contacted Vishal, who is in Dubai shooting for Enemy, he denied it. Sources close to the actor-producer told DT Next that he is busy with projects the whole year and hasn’t been listening to new scripts yet. “His project with Thu Pa Saravanan will go on floors in April followed by Thupparivaalan 2. The locations have to be finalised in London after a recce. That will happen once the situation gets back to normal. After completing his directorial, he also has the Hindi remake of Irumbu Thirai with Sonu Sood this year. So before committing any other projects, he would finish his current line-up of films. So any rumours on new projects pertaining to Vishal should be ruled out.” Vishal will shoot for Enemy in Dubai produced by Mini Studios until the last week of March.
