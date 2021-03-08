'Nomadland', 'The Crown' win big at Critics Choice Awards

Los Angeles :

Just like the recently-concluded Golden Globes award ceremony, a few presenters were on a stage in Los Angeles, while nominees appeared on screen from all across the world.





The American drama film, Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, won Best Picture while Chloe Zhao won the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.





Actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year due to colon cancer, won the Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Carey Mulligan won the Best Actress for Promising Young Women.





The Crown saw Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin win in the Best Actor and Best Actress in Drama Series respectively, while Gillian Anderson won the Best Supporting Actress award in Drama Series for her role of former British Prime Minister Margret Thatcher on the show.





Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso won big awards in the TV comedy category, winning the Best Comedy award, as well as trophies for Sudeikis (Best Actor in Comedy Series) and Hannah Waddingham (Best Actress in a Comedy Series). The Canadian comedy show Schitt's Creek continued its good run at award shows and won two awards, both in acting categories. Catherine O'Hara won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series, while Daniel Levy won the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award.

Complete List of Winners:





Best Picture: Nomadland





Best: Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland





Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom





Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman





Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah





Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm





Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown





Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country





Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Donald Sutherland, The Undoing





Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America





Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan S. Kim, Minari





Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown





Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, The Crown





Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit





Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: John Boyega, Small Axe





Best Comedy: Palm Springs





Best Comedy Special: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill; and Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia





Best Acting Ensemble: "The Trial Of The Chicago 7





Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek





Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso





Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso





Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek





Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso





Best Drama Series: The Crown





Best Talk Show: Late Night with Seth Meyers





Best Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit





#SeeHer Award: Zendaya





Best Movie Made for Television: Hamilton





Best Short-Form Series: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training With Kim Wexler





Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland





Best Film Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for Sound Of Metal and Alan Baumgarten for The Trial of the Chicago 7





Best Visual Effects: Tenet





Best Hair and Makeup: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom





Best Costume Design: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom





Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale for Mank





Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman





Best Adapted Screenplay: Nomadland





Best Foreign Language Film: Minari





Best Song: Speak now (One Night In Miami)





Best Original Score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross for Soul



