Kareena Kapoor posts first picture of newborn son

Mumbai :

The actress took to her social media account to wish her fans Happy Women's day. Holding her baby, Kareena uploaded a selfie and captioned the picture saying: "There is nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves"





The post was bombarded with comments, including one from Kareena's sister-in-law, actress Soha Ali Khan, who wrote: "You're a rock. Love you".





Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21 in Mumbai.

The couple have a four-year-old son, Taimur.



