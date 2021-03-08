Bharath, Vani Bhojan to play lead roles in a thriller

Chennai :

A source close to the film told DT Next, “The film will be directed by a debutant director and produced by Axess Film Factory. The story is touted to be a thriller, which will be on similar lines to Bharath’s hit film Kalidas.” The film will go on floors in Chennai in April. “The film will begin in Chennai and will be shot across Tamil Nadu,” the source added.





An official announcement on the project will be made soon by the makers. Vani Bhojan will also begin shooting for her portions in Chiyaan 60 in which she plays Vikram’s girlfriend later this week. Bharath meanwhile, is busy shooting for Munnarivaan. The actor has wrapped up his portions for Yaakai Thiri.