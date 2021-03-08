Enjoy Enjaami is inspired by Pa Ranjith’s work: Dhee

Chennai :

The song was launched in AR Rahman-backed Majja, a platform for independent musicians. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Arivu has penned the lyrics. Talking about it, Dhee said, “I always looked forward to working with Santhosh Narayanan the artist more than my father. I have always been in awe of Pa Ranjith’s work, which inspired me to come up with the song.”





Santhosh Narayanan said, “There are more than 1 lakh independent artists, who are waiting to be recognised. Now we have started visiting villages and towns to record the talents. More than enjoying their soulful works, I wanted to seek an apology from those artists for not having a proper platform till date to showcase their talent.”