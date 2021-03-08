Film that narrates the tale of two women cadets to be released today

Chennai :

The 44-minute film narrates the riveting tale of two lady cadets, Ipupu Mena and Shriti Dubey undergoing rigorous training at The Officers Training Academy in Chennai. The film will be launched on March 8 at 9 pm. To break society stereotypes, the film captures how empowered women transform and transcend themselves through a rigorous process of mental, physical and weapon training, drills, tactics, intellectual development and leadership training to become Army Officers.





Ipupu Mena, who is now serving the Indian Army, shares her experience, “I really wanted to join the Indian Army and I believe it was the destiny that brought me here. I wanted to be a path breaker. What I have learned from 11 months of training at The Officers Training Academy is that you have to give your best to perform really well. All the training made me go out of my limits and do things that people never even have imagined.”





23-year-old Shriti Dubey, who hails from Bhopal, joined The Officers Training Academy because she wanted to do something different. “My mother was an NCC cadet and wanted to join the Army. She is my idol. When I came here I wasn’t even able to run for 2.5 km continuously. But today, I have completed a 20 km run. I am feeling very proud of myself. I learned a lot from the academy — things that I thought were impossible,” Shriti Dubey says.