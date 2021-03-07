Yami gives tutorial on how to get clicked for picture

Mumbai :

Yami posted a throwback picture from her recent film release "Ginny Weds Sunny". She is seen dressed in a stunning embellished lehenga and smiling at the camera.





"Smile check aaaaand click #ginnywedssunny #happymemories," she wrote as the picture's caption.





The film which released digitally also features Vikrant Massey and is directed by Puneet Khanna.





Yami would next be seen in the spooky adventure comedy "Bhoot Police" which also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The horror comedy would be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.



