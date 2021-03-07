Chrissy Teigen slams media, supports Meghan Markle

Los Angeles :

"This Meghan Markle s**t is hitting, too, close to home for me. These people won't stop until she miscarries. F***** stop it," she wrote on the micro blogging platform.





Chrissy joined a list of celebrities who have extended their support to the 39-year-old, just days ahead of the highly anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with popular American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.



