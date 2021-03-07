Nicolas Cage confirms marriage with Riko Shibata

Las Vegas :

This is the 56-year-old's fifth marriage, and comes nearly two years after his marriage to Erika Koike in March 2019, which was annulled after just four days.





According to the report, the couple exchanged vows at the Wynn Hotel on the day of Nicolas' father's birthday. While Nicolas wore a tuxedo designed by Tom Ford, Shibata wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono.





"They exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in," a representative of the actor told the website.





Before his split from Erika, Nicolas and Alice Kim were married for 10 years but separated in 2016.





They share a 15-year-old son Kal-El Coppola together.





Both Alice and Kal were present for Nicolas' nuptials.