Pulkit tags 'Haathi Mere Saathi' character as 'yeda dimaag'

Mumbai :

Pulkit posted a picture of his look from the film, which is slated to hit the screens on March 26, on Instagram.





"Meet Shankar... Good heart, Yeda dimaag! #HaathiMereSaathiA #SaveTheElephants," Pulkit wrote as the caption.

The trilingual film tackles the issue of global warming and deforestation that impact wildlife and human population, and is directed by Prabhu Solomon.





The Hindi version of the film also features Rana Dagubatti Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand.





It will also be released in Telugu and Tamil.