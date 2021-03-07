‘More opportunities will pave way for women lyricists’

Chennai :

With International Women’s Day around the corner, The Indian performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has teamed up with Dolby Laboratories and Hungama Artist Aloud to launch a campaign called #HERmusic. The initiative kickstarts with a roundtable discussion that will address the concern of the under-representation of women artists in the Indian music industry. Popular lyricist Thamarai, who has completed 25 years in the film industry, tells us, “Unlike before, women are entering all the departments of cinema. Not only in the direction department, but we can see women crew in other technical fields as well. That said, we don’t have many women music composers or lyricists in the film industry. I think the main reason is the lack of support from the family. How much ever talented a married woman is, her priority will always be the family. If there is no support from the family, she cannot sustain herself in the film industry. But if you are a single woman, your responsibilities will be less and might be able to work continuously. I am talking about this from my experience.”





Though she completed 25 years in Tamil cinema, Thamarai wrote lyrics only for 500 songs. “That’s such a sad thing. I wanted to write at least 1,000 songs. But my family life wasn’t favourable. I am a single mother and have to cater to the needs of my son.”





According to her, the film industry has got different dynamics and if a person learns to handle it, they will become successful. “It is about how we approach the industry and what is expected from us an artist/creator. Being in the industry for 25 years, I can say that nobody looked at me as a woman lyricist. All directors and music composers have approached me as a lyricist. They never gave me opportunities just because I am a woman. I can say that there is no gender bias in the film industry. Industry only looks out for talented individuals. If you are talented and can create great music or lyrics, then you will be recognised. Offers will start pouring in. I was one of the first women lyricists in Indian cinema and many didn’t know how to handle a woman lyricist. But over the years, it has changed,” adds the lyricist.





Lyricist Parvathy, who has written songs like Ponapokkil (Adhe Kangal), Kannukkul Pothivaippen, Yaaro Ival (Thirumanam Enum Nikkah) among others, pitches in, “I always get this question why there are only a few women lyricists in the film industry. There are women composers and lyricists, but they are not getting enough recognition and opportunity. Almost 250 Tamil films are made every year, but if you look at them, we don’t find any women music composers. We have a few women music composers like Sneha Khanwalkar, Samira and MM Srilekha. In Tamil, Shruti Haasan has composed music and we have Bindhu Malini, who did the music for Aruvi. I feel there is a severe dearth of opportunities for women lyricists in the Tamil film industry.”





She suggests that the best way to address this issue is by recognising the problem and addressing it. “If big directors or production houses can give opportunities to women music composers and lyric writers, it will make a huge difference. I am sure that more women will come forward to music writing and composing,” adds Parvathy.