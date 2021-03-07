New OTT platform invites content creators

Chennai :

Two Tamil short films Bullet Baba and Sweet Biriyani too made their debut on the platform. Talking to DT Next, Jayanthi Devarajan, the director of the platform said, “OTT platforms have given a new ray of hope for aspiring filmmakers across the globe. We are inviting new talent from the country to share their content with us. Two Tamil short movies Bullet Baba and Sweet Biriyani have premiered on ONVI upon its launch. Bullet Baba revolves around the famous Royal Enfield temple in Pali, Rajasthan. People who buy a Bullet in the area offer their prayers there because the belief is that they would meet with an accident if they don’t perform the rituals. It is a 25-minute film. Sweet Biriyani is a 12-minute film that talks about a food delivery executive and people he meets.”





When asked if the opening of theatres will have an impact on OTT and short formats, she replied, “Short movies are the future. No one will have the patience to watch a three-hour film. If the content is packed with intricacies in 20 minutes, there is nothing like it.”