Un Paarvayil will justify the Spanish version: Parvati Nair

Chennai :

“I hardly had time to fit myself into the character’s shoes because I had to rush for the shoot after the narration. I had watched the Spanish version of Julia’s eyes and had also read about it which gave me a fair idea of what the crux of the story is,” Parvati adds.





She lauds the unit and says, “Firstly everyone here has an eye for a good film or a good scene. Be it the director-cinematographer Kabir or Ganesh Venkatraman, we give cues to enhance the scene. The process has been organic.” Giving away a little about the role, she said that she is able to strike a balance with such a film.





“There are commercial films to my name and such a movie would also establish me as a performer as it totally revolves around my character. I’d be seen from the first till the end of the movie, which I myself can’t wait to see on the big screen,” Parvati concludes.