Un Paarvayil will justify the Spanish version: Parvati Nair

Parvati Nair, who is playing a double role in Un Paarvayil, the Tamil remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes says that this is one of the most challenging roles she has played in her career yet. “It is complex and complicated,” the actress sums it up.
Chennai:
“I hardly had time to fit myself into the character’s shoes because I had to rush for the shoot after the narration. I had watched the Spanish version of Julia’s eyes and had also read about it which gave me a fair idea of what the crux of the story is,” Parvati adds.
She lauds the unit and says, “Firstly everyone here has an eye for a good film or a good scene. Be it the director-cinematographer Kabir or Ganesh Venkatraman, we give cues to enhance the scene. The process has been organic.” Giving away a little about the role, she said that she is able to strike a balance with such a film.
“There are commercial films to my name and such a movie would also establish me as a performer as it totally revolves around my character. I’d be seen from the first till the end of the movie, which I myself can’t wait to see on the big screen,” Parvati concludes.
