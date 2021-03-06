Sat, Mar 06, 2021

Ranveer Singh wishes ace lensman Rohan Shrestha with epic throwback

Published: Mar 06,202109:46 PM by IANS

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday posted a throwback picture to wish his friend, well known photographer Rohan Shrestha, on the latters birthday.

Image courtesy: IANS
Mumbai:
The Instagram picture is from their younger days, where both of them stand with arms around each other.

Ranveer captioned the image as, "Hi @rohanshrestha, you are old!"

Many others from the film and fashion world wished the photographer on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 83, inspired from India's first ever cricket World Cup win in 1983. The Kabir Khan directorial casts Ranveer as Kapil will hit theatres on June 4.

