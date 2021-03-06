Telugu star Allu Arjun celebrates anniversary at Taj Mahal with wife Sneha

Agra :

"Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come," he captioned the pictures.





Arjun and Sneha got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. They have two children -- son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.





After ringing the wedding anniversary celebrations at Taj Mahal, the couple has left for a romantic getaway in snow-clad Dehradun.



