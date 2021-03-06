Sat, Mar 06, 2021

Rasika Dugal joins Stephen Fry for audio series ''The Empire''

Published: Mar 06,202102:35 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Rasika Dugal has joined British veteran Stephen Fry for international comedy audio series The Empire .

Rasika Dugal (File Photo)
Rasika Dugal (File Photo)
Mumbai:
Dugal, who was last seen in "Mirzapur 2", has signed the BBC Radio 2 series, written by Indian stand-up comedian-screenwriter Anuvab Pal and directed by Ed Morrish, an award-winning radio comedy producer. 

"The Empire" is set in Imperial India, where the new district magistrate of Darjeeling grapples with the responsibilities of his new post with the help - and sometimes hindrance - of his colleagues, read the official synopsis. 

"Anuvab Pal’s script had me in splits when I read it. I had come off a three month long shoot for an intense drama series and comedy is just what I needed," Dugal said in a statement. 

The comedy series will also voice feature "Doctor Who" actor Michelle Gomez and actor-writer Alexander Owen of "Midsomer Murders" fame. 

Dugal has lent her voice for the character of Sapna, a proto-revolutionary. 

The 32-year-old actor said she is honoured to collaborate with the likes of Fry, Owen and Gomez for the show. 

"All of us logged in to a zoom call and recorded from studios in different parts of the world from different time zones. It was a delight to witness so much talent and listen to such beautiful voices," she said. 

"The Empire", which is a Channel X production for BBC Radio 2, will release on Sunday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations