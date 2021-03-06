Ray Liotta joins Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser in series ‘In With the Devil’

Los Angeles :

The book focuses on Keene’s real life when he was sentenced to prison but offered his freedom in exchange for coaxing a confession out of a fellow inmate, a suspected serial killer.





According to Variety, Egerton will star as Keene, with Hauser playing the serial killer.





Liotta will appear in the role of Big Jim.





Lehane, Egerton and Roskam will serve as executive producer on the series along with Richard Plepler of EDEN productions, and Imperative Entertainment’s Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin.