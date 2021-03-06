Vishnu Vishal’s Mohandas goes on floors in Chennai

Chennai :

The title announcement teaser of the film was released during the lockdown and went on to create huge anticipation. The makers decided to launch the film with a minimal crowd due to the spread of Covid-19 and also ensured that the team follows necessary safety precautions. Vishnu Vishal Studioz took to Twitter and announced the same.





Directed by Murali Karthick Aishwarya Rajesh plays the female lead while Indrajith Sukumaran plays a crucial role. Mohandas’ technical crew consists of cinematographer Vignesh Rajagopalan, editor Kripakaran, and music director KS Sundaramurthy. Meanwhile, Vishnu has wrapped the shoot of FIR and is awaiting the release of Kaadan.