Happy to perform for a smart audience: Subiksha

Actress Subiksha has been lauded for her role of Rani in the recently-released Vettai Naai. “It wasn’t a clichéd character and I chose to play Rani because from the beginning I felt it had substance to it. Rani’s character evolves in the story across three different stages that of a school girl, a pregnant woman, and a mother. It was exciting more than a challenge or a responsibility,” Subiksha says. The actress’s work has been recognised by critics as well as people from the industry. “Gone are the days when people only noticed heroes going through transformations for a film. The audience has been noticing movies and characters with intricacies in almost every frame. It is glad that we are performing for a smart generation of the audience. Even when a female actor undergoes transformation they are equally noticed and are lauded,” she opens up.





Of all the congratulatory messages the actress received, one compliment she cherishes is, “Someone said I resemble Sridevi ma’am in terms of body language and emotions, which I would treasure.” The actress has Yaar Ivargal, Kanni Theevu, and Udhayanidhi’s Kannai Nambathey in various stages of production. “The roles are all different from one another. Mu Maaran and Balaji Sakthivel are directors with different working styles, which paves the way for great learning. My next film Kanni Theevu directed by Sundar Balu is an action-packed female-oriented film in which I have performed stunts as well. This is going to be an exciting year,” the actress concludes.