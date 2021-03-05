Hansal Mehta lauds BMC efforts while dealing with Covid patients

Mumbai :

Mehta's house help had tested Covid positive a while back and the filmmaker says she told him how well she was taken care of at a BMC facility.





"My house help tested Covid positive last month. She has recovered and was talking us how she and her family were looked after by @mybmc. Excellent care, quarantine facilities and from her account very well coordinated," tweeted the filmmaker.





Meanwhile, his hit series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" will soon have a second installment titled "Scam 2003: The Curious Case Of Abdul Karim Telgi". Shooting for the series will begin later this year. The new season will be based on the 2003 stamp paper scam and its chief accused Indian counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. Mehta will be directing this installment as well.



