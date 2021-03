Adele's divorce finalised

Los Angeles :

Adele and Konecki have reached an agreement on their divorce settlement but they are yet to officially part ways, according to a report in etonline.com.





The couple was blessed with a son in 2012, after which they got married in 2017. They parted ways in April 2019. In fact, there were also reports of Adele dating rapper Skepta right after the separation.





However, Adele had taken to Instagram to clarify that she was single. "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!...Peace out til next year," she had posted.





The singer is known for her songs such as "Rolling in the deep", "Set fire to the rain" and "Someone like you", besides the title song of the James Bond hit "Skyfall", which won an Oscar for Best Original Song.