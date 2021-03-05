Nora Fatehi is first African Arab female artiste to hit 1bn mark with 'Dilbar'

Mumbai :

"'Dilbar' is an important song for a lot of people. It marked the beginning of a lot of careers and introduced me to the world!" said Nora.





Nora's dance is filmed on a recreated version of an original song from the 1999 release "Sirf Tum", which featured a superhit dance number by Sushmita Sen. The dance proved to be a turning point in Nora's career, commencing a streak of chartbusters and successful hits.





An African Arab origin actress from Canada, Nora would go on to show her dancing skills in tracks such as "O saki saki", "Ek toh kam zindagani", "Garmi", and "Naach meri rani" amongst others.





Talking about this achievement, Nora said: "I am ecstatic and honoured as an artiste representing India, Africa and the Middle East globally to hit such a milestone in my career."





The actress will soon be seen in the film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".



