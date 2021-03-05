Edie Falco to play Hillary Clinton in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Los Angeles :

It based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."





The drama features Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.





Sarah Burgess is writing the season and will serve as executive producer with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson.





Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.





The series is produced by 20th Television, FX and Ryan Murphy Productions.