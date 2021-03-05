Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey to play lead roles in Netflix movie 'Interceptor'

Los Angeles :

The story centres on an Army lieutenant who must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity when sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US, and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.





“As those people who have read my novels know, I love telling big action stories that are told at a frenetic pace. I wanted to bring that kind of rocket-fast, relentless, high-stakes storytelling to film, and so Interceptor was born," Reilly said in a statement to Deadline.





"Elsa is just perfect as our lead: a strong, independent and determined woman who, in the face of overwhelming odds, just refuses to give up," he added.





Beattie, Matthew Street and Michael Boughen are producing the project via their Ambience Entertainment.





Chris Hemsworth, Kathy Morgan, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, and Peter D Graves are serving as executive producers.





The film will be shot in and around New South Wales, Australia.