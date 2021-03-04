Fahadh sustain injuries on the sets of Malayankunju

Chennai :

The actor was performing stunt sequences while the roof collapsed and fell down. Fahadh sustained injuries on his nose and suffered bruises on his face. He was immediately rushed to the ICU at a private hospital in Kochi.





Malayankunju has Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, who plays Dhanush’s heroine in Karnan. Directed by debutant filmmaker Sajimon Prabhakaran, the movie’s script is by Mahesh Narayanan.





This movie marks the fourth collaboration between Fahadh and Mahesh after Take Off, C U Soon and Malik. Malayankunju is produced by Fazil, Fahadh’s dad. Fahadh was last seen in Super Deluxe.