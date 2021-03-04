Shreya Ghoshal Announces Pregnancy

Mumbai :

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday announced she is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.





The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared her picture cradling the baby bump.





"Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all," Ghoshal captioned the photo.





"Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she added.









The singer tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.





Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including "Ghar More Pardesiya" from the 2019 film "Kalank", title track of 2018''s "Dhadak", "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Bairi Piya" from "Devdas", which marked her debut in 2002.