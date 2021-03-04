Working with Sundar C and Adhik preps an actor across genres: Sakshi Agarwal

Chennai :

“Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C and Bagheera with Prabhudheva are films in which the audience would take notice of my work as they have a mass appeal to it,” she says. Sakshi recalls the shooting experience for Aranmanai 3 and tells us, “I cannot talk about my role in the film yet. However, shooting for it with a huge cast like Arya, Raashii Khanna, and Sundar C was a lot of fun. We shot the film in Rajkot palace where the queen still lives. She also came for the shoot and saw us performing every day until we wrapped it up.” She would also be seen again in Teddy with Arya that releases on March 19. “I play a cameo in the film. But working with Shakti Soundararajan had a lot of positive takeaways,” she adds.





The teaser of Prabhudheva’s Bagheera gave glimpses of Sakshi’s character. “However, I don’t play one of Prabhudheva’s girlfriends in the film. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime role, which is well-penned by Adhik. I had lots of thoughts running in my mind before sharing the frame with PD as he pulls it off with ease but he made me feel at home. It was a fun unit to shoot with just like Aranmanai. ”The experience that comes with working with directors like Sundar C and Adhik preps an actor for films across genres she opens up. The actress will also make her debut in Hollywood with 120 Hours. “We will be going on floors once the pandemic is in control,” she remarks. The actress also has Cindrella and Puravi among others.