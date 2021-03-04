Team Thalapathy 65 concludes look test, may shoot in Russia

Chennai :

However sources say that the actor will not be seen in a dense bearded look in the film. “There will be minor alterations from his look from Master. He wouldn’t be sporting a lengthy beard for 65,” said a source in tinseltown. “The pre-production work is taking place simultaneously and the cast for the film is being finalised. We don’t know if it is Pooja Hegde or Rashmika Mandanna or who would play the female lead in the film. An official announcement of who the heroine is will be made in a week.”





Thalapathy 65 will go on floors in April. “The team went on a location hunt in Russia recently. The weather conditions are challenging and is dropping down to -20°c at times. We will have to see if it gets better in the summer,” the source concluded.