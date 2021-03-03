Lawrence denies Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 is dropped

Chennai :

The reason behind this was the remuneration issue between Lawrence and Sun Pictures. The production house is said to have walked out of the film and another banner will reportedly take over the project.





When we contacted Raghava Lawrence, who is on a schedule break from his film Rudhran, told DT Next, “They are just rumours and there is no such issue happening. Chandramukhi 2 is on cards and will happen as per plan. In case there are any developments, you will know it officially. These rumours are baseless and can be ruled out.”





In the sequel, Lawrence will play the role of Vettaiyan earlier played by Rajinikanth. While Kiara Advani was speculated to play the female lead, the team has denied that as well.