Kabir Thapar’s 'Smile Simi' is based on Depression during COVID-19

Chennai :

The film narrates the story of Simi whose perfect world comes crashing down because of an enemy lurking in the shadows.





'Smile Simi' stars Neeta Mohindra, best known to play the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother in 'MS Dhoni - An Untold Story' along with Sanjay Gurbaxani, Saadhika Syal and Namrata Kapoor in the lead roles.





Speaking about the film director Kabir Thapar said, "'Smile Simi' is all about the peer pressure of smiling and staying positive, even when one is mentally affected. It’s not about just the individual, but also what the family goes through. The aim of the film is to make people take mental health seriously. It’s not a crime if someone is not able to be happy. It’s high time our nation addresses mental health issues seriously as it may save many lives."





















"I felt this was best time to conceptualise this content, during the peak pandemic time with so many people taking their own lives. Interestingly, the film has turned out to be an eye opener. It not only created awareness like never before but also with the help of mouth publicity, many people have started taking action after watching it. The film is serving its purpose in a big way as it teaches you to save yourself and others from the biggest enemy of our mind called depression," Thapar said.





Talking about how the pandemic has changed film making and OTT game, Thapar said,"Thankfully, my pandemic experience wasn’t bad. I can’t say much about others, but in my case. it gave me a lot of quality time to work on my upcoming films.OTT is a great platform and it’s definitely the future. It has changed the entire system. Also, since it’s easily accessible to all, I think there should be a censorship in place to filter the content."





On being a Dada Saheb Phalke awardee he said, "Dada Saheb is known as the father of our industry. Having his name attached is a pressure. But it’s a healthy pressure. I consider it as a big motivation. Nothing else can replace those feelings. It’s good to know that your work is appreciated. It’s really fulfilling. Also it’s keeps me on my toes to create good content."