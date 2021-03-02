RJ Balaji to do Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho titled Veetla Visheshanga

We had earlier reported that Boney Kapoor had bagged the remake rights of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhai Ho. The latest news is that director-actor RJ Balaji will be directing and reprising the role of Ayushmann in the film.
Chennai: Balaji has also acquired the title rights from K Bhagyaraj of his 1994 film Veetla Visheshanga. The film will be co-directed by NJ Saravanan who teamed up with RJ Balaji in their previous venture Mookutthi Amman. The team is currently working on the pre-production and will finalise the cast of the film soon. The shoot will go on floors in April. Badhaai Ho is about a 25-year-old boy (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who finds out that his parents are pregnant. He finds it hard to come to terms with the news and puts his relationship with Renee (played by Sanya Malhotra) aside. Meanwhile, RJ Balaji is also simultaneously working on the script to a sequel of his hit film Mookutthi Amman that had Nayanthara in the titular role.
