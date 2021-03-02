Tue, Mar 02, 2021

Gautham Karthik’s next is titled Aanandam Vilayadum Veedu

A couple of weeks ago Gautham Karthik and director Nandha Periyasamy had spoken to us about their next film which will be a family drama.

First look of Aanandam Vilayadum Veedu
Chennai: On Monday, the makers released the first look of the film. Produced by P Ranganathan of Sri Vaari Film, the film has been titled Aanandam Vilayadum Veedu that has Shivathmika Rajashekar playing the female lead. The ensemble cast has Cheran, Saravanan, Snehan, Jacqueline, Sujatha, and Singampuli. Daniel Balaji plays the antagonist in the film that will be shot in Dindigul. Talking about the film Nandha had said, “There will be heated arguments, emotions, love, and oneness. Everything that a perfect family has in itself. I can assure you that the audience will come out of the theatres with food for thought and moist eyes.”

