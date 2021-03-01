Vijay Deverakonda presents first look of brother Anand's next

Hyderabad :

Vijay uploaded the poster of the film and captioned: "Presenting the first look of #PushpakaVimanam! Younger boys continue to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter! A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way!"





In the next tweet, he wrote: "Congratulations to the entire team, you have now officially taken off."



Presenting the first look of #PushpakaVimanam!



Younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter!



A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way! 😄🤗 pic.twitter.com/PKG72sTCrm — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 1, 2021

Anand's film is directed by Damodar. According to reports Anand will be seen playing a government school teacher. He has earlier been part of films such as "Dorasani" (2019) and "Middle Class Melodies" (2020).





Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for his debut Bollywood project "Liger", directed by Puri Jagannnadh and co-starring Ananya Pandey. The film is expected to release on September 9 and is bankrolled by Karan Johar.



