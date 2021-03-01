Kangana Ranaut reminisces about childhood memories

Mumbai :

Kangana shared a childhood picture on Instagram. In the image, a young Kangana is seen dressed in salwaar kameez.





Alongside the image, she wrote: "My birthday month,growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn't mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won't be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time."





"There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world,extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful," she added.





Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhaakad, which is billed as a spy thriller. The film casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.





Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. Kangana turns director for an upcoming film titled Aparajita Ayodhya.



