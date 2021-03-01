Disha Patani starts shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'

Mumbai :

Disha posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, her back is towards the camera and she is seen wearing a black jacket that reads: "Ek Villain Returns."





"And here we go #ekvillainreturns @mohitsuri @balajimotionpictures," Disha captioned the image.





Her rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff wrote: "All the best villain".





Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff commented: "Woohoo! All the best, my D. Kill it like you always do."





The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The cast of the new film is yet to be officially confirmed.





The film is slated to release on February 11 next year. It also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.











