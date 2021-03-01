Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to release on Dusshera 2022

Mumbai :

"Animal" marks Vanga's second Hindi film, following the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh".





The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.





"''Animal'', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to have a Dusshera 2022 release," T-Series shared on its official Twitter handle.





The makers had announced the film earlier this year with an audio teaser, giving a sneak peak into the world of "Animal".





The dialogues of the film are being penned by writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who previously collaborated on "Kabir Singh".





Ranbir Kapoor also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year.





"Animal" also stars Sharddha Kapoor.