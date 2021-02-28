Kim, Kanye's divorce papers reveal details

Los Angeles :

The documents, obtained by thesun.co.uk, show that the divorce has been filed by Kim and Kanye is mentioned as the respondent. The latter has been very cooperative with the divorce proceedings.





However, the date of separation has yet not been finalised by the court.





The papers also revealed that Kim has filed for the physical custody of their four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and one-year-old Psalm.





Kim has also requested that both her and Kanye's ability to award spousal support be terminated.





The duo got married in 2014.