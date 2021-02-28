Sun, Feb 28, 2021

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to release in April 2022

Published: Feb 28,202104:34 PM

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar , featuring South star Prabhas, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022. Billed as a pan-India project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films.

Mumbai:
Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise "KGF", took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date. 

"Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all," the director wrote. 

The film will see the "Baahubali" star play a "violent character". 

When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called "Salaar" a territory unexplored. 

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven''t really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said. 

Apart from "Salaar", Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana "Adipurush" and romantic-drama "Radhe Shyam", directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. 

Also starring Pooja Hegde, "Radhe Shyam" is set to release on July 30, this year.

