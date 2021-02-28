Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to release in April 2022

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar , featuring South star Prabhas, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022. Billed as a pan-India project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films.
Mumbai:
Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise "KGF", took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date.
"Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all," the director wrote.
The film will see the "Baahubali" star play a "violent character".
When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called "Salaar" a territory unexplored.
"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven''t really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said.
Apart from "Salaar", Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana "Adipurush" and romantic-drama "Radhe Shyam", directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
Also starring Pooja Hegde, "Radhe Shyam" is set to release on July 30, this year.
Conversations