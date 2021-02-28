Taapsee Pannu re-unites with Pavail Gulati

Mumbai :

In "Thappad", Pavail played the role of Vikram Sabharwal, Taapsee's onscreen husband.





The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, to share with her fans a picture from the sets of "Dobaaraa" and captioned it, "My last of the #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati





Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn't lose the woman #DobaaraaA

P.S- let's see in which parallel universe we were meant to be."





"Dobaaraa" is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Khetarpal.



