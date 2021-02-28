I ensured I wouldn’t play uncredited roles: Abitha Venkat

Actress Abitha Venkat has had back-toback releases in February with C/o Kaadhal and Kamali From Nadukkaveri on February 12 and 19 respectively.

Abitha Venkat

Chennai : The actress impressed the audience by portraying characters with striking differences at ease. “I agreed to do them because the roles were juxtaposed from one another and films releasing in consecutive weeks has made it better,” Abitha tells us. The actress played a character of a college girl named Nethra in Kamali… and a demure Adithi in C/o Kaadhal. “Nethra and Adithi are extremes. Nethra is someone who is shrewd and arrogant at times. It was in fact challenging for me to stay in the skin of Nethra’s character for 15-20 days. Meanwhile, Adithi is a selfmade, independent woman, who knows what she does. I could somehow relate myself to Adithi more than I did with Nethra’s character,” she adds. Abitha was cast by her friend, who had worked with her in TVCs before. “I made my debut on screen with a star’s film in which I played an uncredited role. Though I got a lot of offers, it lacked substance or it was an uncredited role. I ensured I wouldn’t play such roles and wait for good scripts. I was overwhelmed to be a part of both of these films,” Abitha opens up. The actress says that she has signed a web series for which an official announcement will be made soon.