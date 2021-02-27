DoP Randy walks out of Indian 2 citing date issues?

The long-delayed Indian 2 seems to have face yet another hurdle as hearsays are that cinematographer Rathnavelu aka Randy has walked out of the project.
Chennai: We contacted the cameraman who refused to comment on it. Sources in the know of things told DT Next that Randy has walked out of the project due to issues and has moved to another film. He joined the project midway after Ravivarman left for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. “Rathnavelu has moved on to another big project. So the team might have to start looking for another cinematographer to replace him,” sources told us. The film is going through financial hurdles and there hasn’t been an official word on when the shoot will resume. “The project isn’t dropped. It is currently on hold and Shankar will resume shooting for the film when Lyca gives him the nod to do so,” the source added. An actor who is a part of the film too told us that they haven’t heard anything about the project yet. “I have been shooting for my other films and no one has asked me or my manager a chunk of dates for Indian 2.” The Kamal Haasan starrer also has Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivekh, and Bobby Simha among others. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the magnum opus.
Conversations