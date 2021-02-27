'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi completes 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' shoot

New Delhi :

The romantic comedy, directed by Hardik Gajjar, went on floors in the third week of January in Mathura and shooting was completed in a span of just 30 days in Mumbai and Mathura.





Pratik recently shared on Instagram how he was enjoying shooting in the "land of Radhe-Krishna", with delectable sweets like kheer mohan in between shots.





Talking about his veteran co-star Jackie Shroff, Pratik shared on Instagram earlier this month: "Never a dull moment with @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff... Always in style and that contagious smile. With his quirkiest wits that leaves everyone in splits."





Pratik is all set to begin shooting with Taapsee Pannu for a new film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. The film is directed by Arshad Syed and backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur.