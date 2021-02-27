Sonakshi Sinha: We're all sheltered by mother nature

Mumbai :

"If you really think about it... we're all sheltered. By mother nature," the actress wrote, along with an Instagram picture that shows her sitting on grass, under a big tree.





In the photo, Sonakshi wears a white cotton long kurta with floral print and bell sleeves. She completes her look with cotton pants, minimal make-up and open hair.





Sonakshi expresses her love for the nature time and again on social media.





Earlier this month, the actress had shared a beautiful sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram where she can be seen posing with a bunch of red flowers with the shadow of the flowers falling on her face. Sonakshi wrote: "Nature needs no filters but can be a cool filter."





On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next release, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.