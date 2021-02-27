Gwyneth Paltrow: I gained a lot of weight over Covid

Los Angeles :

Paltrow, who has been battling long Covid, where symptoms for last weeks or months after the infection has gone, said: "I've noticed over the past couple of years that my metabolism is slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause."





"I'm 48 years old, and I know that women tend to lose up to 30 per cent of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life, etc. So I know some of it is that. "I think maybe some of it is because I got Covid. My physician in New York was saying that that was affecting a lot of his patients' metabolisms as well," she added.





"What I really noticed was the snap back that I used to have -- you know, if I gained some weight and I wasn't happy, I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone," she said.





The actress said that she did not plan her eating after contracting the virus.





"I gained a lot of weight over Covid. Covid happened and I didn't do my eating plan. I just was like having alcohol and pasta all the time and then I sort of hit a wall," she explained.





Despite putting on weight, she shed 4.9 kilos after eating bone broth for a week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





Speaking on the podcast The Art of Being Well, Paltrow said: "You started me on the bone broth cleanse, which was incredible (and) hard, but that process of letting my digestive system rest and for the lining to start to heal a little bit over those first six days, I felt like I never could have found or started to listen to that intuitive voice about what I wanted to eat or not eat had I not kind of done something a bit drastic to kind of do that reset."