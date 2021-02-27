GVM to play paranormal investigative officer in 3:33

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon will be donning the greasepaint yet again in Sandy’s acting debut 3:33 directed by Nambikkai Chandru.
Chennai: He will be seen playing an investigative officer in the film. “He plays a character called Gaurav Tiwary who will be taking the story forward. I was pretty sure that only Gautham can pull this role off. It is the most crucial role in 3:33,” Chandru told DT Next. He added that this will be a different dimension to Gautham as an actor. “We have seen him playing a cop before. However, he will be talking about paranormal activities this time, which will make for an interesting watch,” he told us. Produced by Jeevitha Kishore of Bamboo Trees Productions, the film has debutante Shruti playing the lead. Reshma Pasupuleti, Mime Gopi, Saravanan and Rama too play crucial roles.
