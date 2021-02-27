Soorarai Pottru Moves A Step Closer To The Oscars

On January 26 it was announced that Soorarai Pottru will be reviewed by the Oscar panel. On Friday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Soorarai Pottru is among 366 films that are eligible for Oscar nominations.
Chennai: Talking to DT Next, Rajasekar Pandian, the co-producer of the film said, “We are happy that the film has moved another step ahead. We would be happier and proud even if we manage to make it to the nomination list. The voting is between March 5 and March 10 and the nomination list would be announced on March 15.” Rajasekar also expressed his happiness at the kind of response that the film received at the recently-held Chennai International Film Festival. In a first, Soorarai Pottru was screened twice for the audience and received a rousing reception. “We were overwhelmed with that response. We couldn’t refuse but oblige to the audience’s request and the second show was indeed bigger than the first one,” he added. Soorarai Pottru that premiered on Amazon Prime on November 12 last year, is loosely based on the life of Captain C R Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.
